Top Army official says ‘Monitoring Israel-Hamas war to train soldiers to tackle similar situations on border’

The Indian Army has been keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas war with a view to train its soldiers so that they can tackle similar situations on the border if there are terrorist attacks carried out on the Indian soil from Pakistan or any other country, a top official heading the Army Training Command said in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Tuesday (April 16). "We are also closely watching the Russia- Ukraine war for three years to know how drones and new technologies are impacting the war," Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Shimla base Army Training Command (ARTRAC) also said.

What did the official say?

He said that the Army has to understand and study these scenarios so that it is prepared if it has to undergo a similar situation tomorrow.

“So the training content imparted to soldiers and field army is made accordingly to prepare them for such contingencies,” he said while addressing the media after the investiture ceremony of ARTRAC.

“The Israel-Hamas war is a classic case where we may also be impacted by similar situations on our borders with Pakistan or another country with terrorist attacks, so military training has to be relevant,” Lt gen Singh emphasised.

ARTRAC is unique in nature and different from the other six operational Commands of the Indian Army, mandated to ensure operational preparedness through institutionalised training in the Army, a statement said.

With 34 training establishments under it pan-India reach, the ARTRAC encompasses conceptualisation and implementation of training in 8 specialised fields covering a wide spectrum to include Agniveer training, officers' pre-commission training, combat arms and combat support arms training, technical, logistic, specialist and leadership training, it said.

Over the time, the Indian Army has not only become self-reliant with 90 per cent of its requirements being met indigenously but defence equipment worth Rs 35,000 crore has also been exported, Singh said.

"We also focus on training the foreign students who come to India and send our officers and students abroad for training," he said.

