Indian Army Day Parade to take place in Lucknow in January 2024

The much-awaited 76th Indian Army Day Parade for January next year will take place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The parade has typically been held in the national capital, but was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka this year after a major decision opting for different venues.

The Indian Army Day Parade takes place on January 15 annually. A significant decision was made to rotate the venue of the event across different cities of India, in order to diversify locations and allow other regions to witness the grandeur of the event, according to an official statement.

As a result of this decision, the upcoming Army Day Parade will take place on January 15, 2024 in Lucknow. Specific details about the logistical aspects of the parade such as route, participating units and special attractions are being worked out.

After the event in Bengaluru, the Indian Army has made plans to ensure that all its six operational commands get a chance to host the important parade. As such, the last parade in 2023 was held in Southern Command area and the upcoming event will be conducted in the Central Command, the statement read.

The objective of the rotational basis is to increase public engagement, foster national unity, and showcase the might and discipline of the Indian Army to diverse audiences across the country. All the Army commands play a crucial and unique role in the nation's defence.

Additionally, the rotation of parade venues allows an opportunity to highlight the diverse and distinct cultural and regional backdrops against which the Indian Army operates.

Indian Army parade in Bengaluru

The annual Indian Army Day Parade was celebrated in Bengaluru for the first time outside Delhi since 1949. Bengaluru hosted the Army Day parade keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure the participation of citizens.

The parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal KM Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor. The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performed a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the brave hearts and highlighted the military prowess of the Army.

