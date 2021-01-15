Image Source : INDIAN ARMY TWITTER Army Day 2021: Why January 15 is celebrated as Army Day in India? Significance and history

Army Day 2021: India is celebrating its 73rd Army Day today. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to honor the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country.

Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters.

On the occasion of the 73rd Indian Army Day, the Indian Arm will organise a marathon 'Vijay Run' to commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India's resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The nation also pays tribute to the valour of the bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service.

History of Army Day

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first army chief Lieutenant General KM Cariappa. General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army on January 15, 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

He adopted the slogan 'Jail Hindi' which means 'Victory of India'.

He is also one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

