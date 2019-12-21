No, Indian Army hasn’t captured a PoK village

A file photo of Indian Army troops

The Indian Army on Saturday rejected social media rumours that it opened the fence at the Line of Control (LoC) and captured a village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Army said that such speculation were being spread on social media by vested interests to further the agenda of Pakistan.

News agency ANI cited Army sources labelling the rumours as part of Pakistan’s misinformation campaign.

Kindly don’t spread fake news about Indian Army capturing Keran village in PoK. Keran Sector is mostly in Union Territory of J&K, on the other side are several villages of Neelum Valley (PoK). Firing on in the area for last few days just like August against Pak terrorists. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 21, 2019

Incidentally, earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to criticise the Indian government over its handling of the citizenship law protests. In a series of tweets, he threatened of a “befitting response” from Pakistan in case of an escalation at the border by the Army.

"...Now with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who want a pluralist India are beginning to protest & it is becoming a mass movement," Khan wrote on the social networking site.

Pakistan’s PM said that as the protests in India are increasing, "threat to Pakistan from India is also increasing" and the Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on the situation along the Line of Control adds to Pakistan's "concerns of a false flag operation".

Earlier this week, Army chief General Bipin Rawat was quoted as saying by PTI that the situation along the Line of Control could escalate any time and the nation must be prepared for “escalatory matrix,” in the wake of increase in ceasefire violations by the Pakistan forces after Centre’s historic decision to scrap Article 370.

“The Indian Army is always ready for escalatory matrix,” Rawat had reportedly said.