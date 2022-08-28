J&K: Army, Air Force rescue Hungarian trekker after 30-hour search | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@WHITEKNIGHT_IA The Indian Army and Airforce on Saturday rescued Hungarian Trekker from Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlights The traveller was located by a joint effort of ground and aerial surveillance teams

The person was a solo traveller named Akos Vermes, 38, from Hungary's Budapest

Vermes had lost his way and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days

Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Embassy in Hungary thanked the Indian Army and the entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La and called it a "matter of pride and perseverance". "Embassy of India, Budapest thanks the Indian army and entire team involved in the Operation Search and Rescue-Operation Bhuzas-Umasi La. Matter of pride and perseverance," the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India said.

A team of Indian Army, in a 30-hour search operation, has tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in the Himalayan Ranges while trekking. The Hungarian national was airlifted to Udhampur by the Indian Air Force for treatment. #IndianArmy team from Dul,#Kishtwar, in a 30 hour search operation tracked and rescued a Hungarian National who lost his way in Umasila Pass in Himalayan Ranges while trekking. He was airlifted to #Udhampur by #IndianAirForce for treatment," White Knight Corps tweeted.

The Army via its official statement informed that the person was a solo traveller named Akos Vermes, 38, from Hungary's Budapest, who was rescued from the treacherous glaciated heights of Umasila in Sumcham valley of the Paddar region in Kishtwar. As per the Indian Army, the traveller had lost his way while he was on a mountaineering expedition and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days.

"The traveller was located by a joint effort of ground and aerial surveillance teams who conducted the search operation. The solo traveller was examined medically by a doctor of the Indian army at a District Hospital in Kishtwar, which provided immediate medical assistance to the foreign national," the statement read.

Also Read | J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch; patrolling intensified

As soon as the traveller gained stability, a video call was made to the Hungarian embassy by DC Kishtwar to inform them about his well-being.

Both the District Administration of Kishtwar and the Hungarian Embassy highly appreciated the efforts of the army and air force, who once again upheld its finest tradition of selfless service. The team of Indian Army Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Dool, Kishtwar and Indian Airforce, Udhampur, in coordination with Kishtwar's district administration carried out 30 hours long search and rescue operation in the upper ranges of snowbound and remote Machail Paddar.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Pak colonel paid Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army, says captured fidayeen attacker | WATCH ​

Latest India News