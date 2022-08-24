Pak colonel paid Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army, says captured fidayeen attacker, exposes Pakistan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tabarak Hussain was captured by the Indian Army on August 21, this year at LOC in the Jhangar sector of Naushera in Rajouri when he along with three-four terrorists tried to infiltrate.

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K): Two major infiltration bids have been foiled in the last 48 hours by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir, army officials said on Wednesday.

Army officials said that early on August 21, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar area of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists.

Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, said he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Colonel Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000.

"I, along with 4-5 others had come on a suicide mission, sent by Colonel Yunus of Pakistan Army. He gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. Had recceed 1-2 posts of the Indian Army," Tabarak Hussain, captured terrorist said.

Speaking on thee matter, Brigadier Rajeev Nair said, "He had bled out due to 2 bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. Members of our team gave him 3 bottles of blood, operated him & put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve."

"We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative."

The army said in the second operation, on the night of August 22/23, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam area of Naushera.

"Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the Line of Control and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our mine fields, a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot. The other terrorists is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage," an army official said.

"In the morning of August 23, a quadcopter was flown over the area and bodies of the two dead terrorists were observed. A deliberate operation was launched through the heavily-mined area and the bodies of the two terrorists have were recovered along with an AK-56, three magazines and a large quantity of ammunition and war like stores. As the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still under progress. More recoveries in the area are expected."

The army officials said that the two infiltration bids, in a short span of 48 hours, is a direct attempt by the adversary to disrupt the peace in Rajouri region.

"However, own troops deployed on the Line of Control remain alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary," an official said.

