Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Rajouri

Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Rajouri

Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Jammu Updated on: August 21, 2022 18:23 IST
Policemen keep vigil in Srinagar, Jammy & Kashmir.
Image Source : AP Policemen keep vigil in Srinagar, Jammy & Kashmir.

Highlights

  • Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Rajouri
  • Troops noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run
  • Intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition

A Pakistani intruder was arrested after being shot at and injured by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Army troops guarding the LoC in the Sehar Makri area of the Nowshera sector noticed some suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run. Official sources identified the arrested intruder as 32-year-old Tabariq Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri,” the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment." 

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they said, adding the reason for his attempt to sneak into this side would be known only after his questioning.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti asks all pandits to leave valley after another killing

Related Stories
Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September | Details

Kashmir gets its first-ever multiplex in Srinagar, to be opened for public in September | Details

J&K: Terrorists attempt Uri-style attack at army camp in Rajouri ahead I-Day

J&K: Terrorists attempt Uri-style attack at army camp in Rajouri ahead I-Day

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

Big crackdown on terror-funding: J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including Hizbul chief's son

Big crackdown on terror-funding: J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including Hizbul chief's son

Kerala LDF MLA KT Jaleel's remarks on Kashmir 'totally unacceptable,' says Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala LDF MLA KT Jaleel's remarks on Kashmir 'totally unacceptable,' says Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

J&K: Police bus returning from Amarnath falls into gorge in Pahalgam, 7 ITBP jawans killed

J&K: Police bus returning from Amarnath falls into gorge in Pahalgam, 7 ITBP jawans killed

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti asks all pandits to leave valley after another killing

Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti asks all pandits to leave valley after another killing

Terror financing case: Police raids multiple locations in J&K's Poonch

Terror financing case: Police raids multiple locations in J&K's Poonch

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News