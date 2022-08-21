Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : AP Policemen keep vigil in Srinagar, Jammy & Kashmir.

A Pakistani intruder was arrested after being shot at and injured by Army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The Army troops guarding the LoC in the Sehar Makri area of the Nowshera sector noticed some suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run. Official sources identified the arrested intruder as 32-year-old Tabariq Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri,” the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment."

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they said, adding the reason for his attempt to sneak into this side would be known only after his questioning.

