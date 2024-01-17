Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
  4. Why did Sonia Gandhi reject Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ invitation, asks Keshav Prasad Maurya

Why did Sonia Gandhi reject Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ invitation, asks Keshav Prasad Maurya

India TV Samvaad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remove nepotism and we will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Lucknow Updated on: January 17, 2024 13:06 IST
yogi adityanath, ram temple ayodhya, India TV Samvaad, uttar pradesh deputy cm keshav prasad maurya,
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

India TV Samvaad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke at 'India TV Samvaad' event exclusively in Lucknow today (January 17). He spoke on the Ram temple event. 

He asked why Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi rejected the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ invitation. 

KP Maurya on Ram Temple event:

The temple is being constructed at the birthplace site of Ram Lalla. It was the same place where Babri Masjid was exactly located and demolished on December 6. 

UP Deputy CM on Lok Sabha election 2024: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remove nepotism and we will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

After losing elections Opposition parties start raising questions on EVMs. PDA stands for 'Parivar Development Authority'.  

ALSO READ:​ India TV Samvaad: Narendra Modi to return as PM in 2024 with bigger majority, says Yogi Adityanath

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

