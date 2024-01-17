Why did Sonia Gandhi reject Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ invitation, asks Keshav Prasad Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

India TV Samvaad: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya spoke at 'India TV Samvaad' event exclusively in Lucknow today (January 17). He spoke on the Ram temple event.

He asked why Congress veteran leader Sonia Gandhi rejected the Ayodhya Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ invitation.

KP Maurya on Ram Temple event:

The temple is being constructed at the birthplace site of Ram Lalla. It was the same place where Babri Masjid was exactly located and demolished on December 6.

UP Deputy CM on Lok Sabha election 2024:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remove nepotism and we will win all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After losing elections Opposition parties start raising questions on EVMs. PDA stands for 'Parivar Development Authority'.

