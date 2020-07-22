Image Source : ANI India successfully test-fires Dhruvastra — Helicopter launched anti-tank missile | Video

The Indian armed forces successfully test fired the helicopter-launched Nag Missile (Helina), now named Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile in direct and top attack mode. The flight trials were conducted on 15th and 16th July at ITR Balasore (Odisha). This is done without a helicopter.

HELINA is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour. The HELINA missile can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. HELINA Weapon Systems is being inducted into the Indian Army. A variant of HELINA Weapon System called DHRUVASTRA is being inducted into the Indian Air Force.

