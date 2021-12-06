'US attempted to undermine...': Russia's stinging remark against America over S-400 missile deal with India

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE PIC) The S-400 missile system is a state-of-the-art weapons platform with a maximum range of 400km, considered one of the best defence systems in existence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said that the S-400 deal with India has been implemented. Speaking to news agency ANI, Lavrov, who is in India for the India-Russia summit and inaugural 2+2 dialogue, said that the deal has a 'very practical meaning for India's defence capability'.

"S-400 deal doesn't have only a symbolic meaning. It has a very important practical meaning for an Indian defence capability and the situation is basically underway. The deal has been implemented," he said.

"We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation & to make India obey the American orders, to follow the American vision of how this region should be developed," the visiting Foreign Minister said.

"Our Indian friends clearly and firmly explained that they are a sovereign country & they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this & other areas," he said.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia. Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

Russia has been one of India's key major suppliers of arms and ammunition.

