India reports 26,964 new Covid cases, over 34,000 recoveries in a day; active cases at 186 days low of 3.1L

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 26,964 new Covid cases, over 34,000 recoveries in a day

India has reported 26,964 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 34,167 people have recovered from infection while 383 died. According to the data shared by the Ministry of Health, 3,01,989 cases are active in the country, the lowest in 186 days. A total of 3,27,83,741 recoveries have been reported since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. More than 4.45 lakh people have succumbed to infection.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 82 crores on Tuesday, the Ministry said. More than 68 lakh (68,26,132) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm yesterday.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

READ MORE: Soul-crushing: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

READ MORE: COVID-19: Over 82 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far

Latest India News