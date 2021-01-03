India records 18,177 new COVID cases, 217 deaths in 24 hours; active cases dip to 2.5 lakh

Image Source : PTI India records 18,177 new COVID cases, 217 deaths in 24 hours; active cases dips to 2.5 lakh

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Sunday, taking the country's caseload to 10,323,965, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry. A total of 19,079 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day whereas 20,923 recoveries were registered during the same period.

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,49,435 in the country with 217new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,27,310 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

"Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases," the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases slid below 2.5 lakh for the first time. There are 2,47,220 active coronavirus cases in the country, which accounts for 2.39 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,48,99,783 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till January 2, including 9,58,125 on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 4837 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3194 872545 7111 3 Arunachal Pradesh 95 16576 56 4 Assam 3166 212072 1051 5 Bihar 4792 246389 1403 6 Chandigarh 320 19226 319 7 Chhattisgarh 10517 267751 3386 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3365 2 9 Delhi 5342 610535 10571 10 Goa 921 49570 739 11 Gujarat 9477 232722 4314 12 Haryana 3124 256811 2915 13 Himachal Pradesh 2202 52479 938 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2999 116587 1885 15 Jharkhand 1624 112734 1034 16 Karnataka 10853 898176 12099 17 Kerala 65560 702576 3116 18 Ladakh 260 9163 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 9089 230586 3627 20 Maharashtra 54288 1834935 49631 21 Manipur 1104 26782 357 22 Meghalaya 136 13173 139 23 Mizoram 104 4111 8 24 Nagaland 186 11664 79 25 Odisha 2272 325965 1880 26 Puducherry 346 37195 633 27 Punjab 3429 158219 5364 28 Rajasthan 8795 297819 2705 29 Sikkim 530 5252 129 30 Tamil Nadu 8272 799427 12146 31 Telengana 5388 280565 1549 32 Tripura 88 32809 385 33 Uttarakhand 4364 85658 1522 34 Uttar Pradesh 13316 565731 8387 35 West Bengal 11008 533305 9766 Total# 247220 9927310 149435

