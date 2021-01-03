India records 18,177 new COVID cases, 217 deaths in 24 hours; active cases dip to 2.5 lakh

Sunday, January 03, 2021
     
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,27,310 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2021 9:46 IST
Image Source : PTI

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Sunday, taking the country's caseload to 10,323,965, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry. A total of 19,079 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day whereas 20,923 recoveries were registered during the same period. 

The death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,49,435 in the country with 217new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,27,310 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.16 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

"Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases," the ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases slid below 2.5 lakh for the first time. There are 2,47,220 active coronavirus cases in the country, which accounts for 2.39 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 17,48,99,783 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till January 2, including 9,58,125 on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

A Look At COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 4837 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 3194 872545 7111
3 Arunachal Pradesh 95 16576 56
4 Assam 3166 212072 1051
5 Bihar 4792 246389 1403
6 Chandigarh 320 19226 319
7 Chhattisgarh 10517 267751 3386
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3365 2
9 Delhi 5342 610535 10571
10 Goa 921 49570 739
11 Gujarat 9477 232722 4314
12 Haryana 3124 256811 2915
13 Himachal Pradesh 2202 52479 938
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2999 116587 1885
15 Jharkhand 1624 112734 1034
16 Karnataka 10853 898176 12099
17 Kerala 65560 702576 3116
18 Ladakh 260 9163 127
19 Madhya Pradesh 9089 230586 3627
20 Maharashtra 54288 1834935 49631
21 Manipur 1104 26782 357
22 Meghalaya 136 13173 139
23 Mizoram 104 4111 8
24 Nagaland 186 11664 79
25 Odisha 2272 325965 1880
26 Puducherry 346 37195 633
27 Punjab 3429 158219 5364
28 Rajasthan 8795 297819 2705
29 Sikkim 530 5252 129
30 Tamil Nadu 8272 799427 12146
31 Telengana 5388 280565 1549
32 Tripura 88 32809 385
33 Uttarakhand 4364 85658 1522
34 Uttar Pradesh 13316 565731 8387
35 West Bengal 11008 533305 9766
Total# 247220 9927310 149435

 

