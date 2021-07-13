India records 31,443 new Covid cases, lowest in 118 days; 2020 deaths reported

India on Tuesday reported as many as 31,443 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 118 days. With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 30,907,282, since the start of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
More than 3 crore people have recovered so far, official data shows. The death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2020 fresh fatalities.
The active cases have declined to 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The active cases comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,0063,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.
As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 38,14,67,646 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|7352
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|28680
|1881161
|13002
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3718
|35910
|189
|Assam
|21319
|507516
|4828
|Bihar
|845
|712820
|9618
|Chandigarh
|96
|60926
|809
|Chhattisgarh
|4784
|979711
|13478
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|25
|10557
|4
|Delhi
|743
|1409325
|25015
|Goa
|1848
|163771
|3097
|Gujarat
|931
|813238
|10073
|Haryana
|939
|758790
|9550
|Himachal Pradesh
|1247
|198888
|3491
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3002
|311334
|4357
|Jharkhand
|411
|340798
|5119
|Karnataka
|36760
|2798703
|35835
|Kerala
|115327
|2935423
|14586
|Ladakh
|110
|19879
|206
|Lakshadweep
|161
|9803
|49
|Madhya Pradesh
|415
|780735
|9025
|Maharashtra
|119442
|5912479
|125878
|Manipur
|7235
|69224
|1272
|Meghalaya
|4365
|49307
|908
|Mizoram
|4455
|19618
|110
|Nagaland
|971
|24498
|507
|Odisha
|22690
|912463
|4599
|Puducherry
|1505
|115702
|1769
|Punjab
|1583
|579829
|16186
|Rajasthan
|702
|943479
|8945
|Sikkim
|2267
|19725
|315
|Tamil Nadu
|32307
|2453061
|33418
|Telangana
|10316
|617638
|3729
|Tripura
|4100
|65934
|715
|Uttarakhand
|1094
|332746
|7339
|Uttar Pradesh
|1594
|1683058
|22698
|West Bengal
|14901
|1479312
|17916
|Total#
|450899
|30014713
|408764
