Tuesday, July 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 31,443 new Covid cases, lowest in 118 days; 2020 deaths reported

India records 31,443 new Covid cases, lowest in 118 days; 2020 deaths reported

The active cases have declined to 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2021 10:56 IST
India records XXXX new Covid cases in last 24 hours, over 3
Image Source : PTI

India records XXXX new Covid cases in last 24 hours, over 3 cr people recovered

India on Tuesday reported as many as 31,443 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 118 days. With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 30,907,282, since the start of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

More than 3 crore people have recovered so far, official data shows. The death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2020 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The active cases comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,0063,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 38,14,67,646  crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129
Andhra Pradesh 28680 1881161 13002
Arunachal Pradesh 3718 35910 189
Assam 21319 507516 4828
Bihar 845 712820 9618
Chandigarh 96 60926 809
Chhattisgarh 4784 979711 13478
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10557 4
Delhi 743 1409325 25015
Goa 1848 163771 3097
Gujarat 931 813238 10073
Haryana 939 758790 9550
Himachal Pradesh 1247 198888 3491
Jammu and Kashmir 3002 311334 4357
Jharkhand 411 340798 5119
Karnataka 36760 2798703 35835
Kerala 115327 2935423 14586
Ladakh 110 19879 206
Lakshadweep 161 9803 49
Madhya Pradesh 415 780735 9025
Maharashtra 119442 5912479 125878
Manipur 7235 69224 1272
Meghalaya 4365 49307 908
Mizoram 4455 19618 110
Nagaland 971 24498 507
Odisha 22690 912463 4599
Puducherry 1505 115702 1769
Punjab 1583 579829 16186
Rajasthan 702 943479 8945
Sikkim 2267 19725 315
Tamil Nadu 32307 2453061 33418
Telangana 10316 617638 3729
Tripura 4100 65934 715
Uttarakhand 1094 332746 7339
Uttar Pradesh 1594 1683058 22698
West Bengal 14901 1479312 17916
Total# 450899 30014713 408764

WATCH | COVID infection rate quickly decreasing to zero in MP: State Home Minister

ALSO READ: Maharashtra needs 3 crore anti Covid-19 vaccine doses per month: Rajesh Tope

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X