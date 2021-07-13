India records 31,443 new Covid cases, lowest in 118 days; 2020 deaths reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India records XXXX new Covid cases in last 24 hours, over 3 cr people recovered

India on Tuesday reported as many as 31,443 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 118 days. With this, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 30,907,282, since the start of the pandemic, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

More than 3 crore people have recovered so far, official data shows. The death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2020 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The active cases comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.28 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 21 consecutive days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,0063,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far have reached 38,14,67,646 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7352 129 Andhra Pradesh 28680 1881161 13002 Arunachal Pradesh 3718 35910 189 Assam 21319 507516 4828 Bihar 845 712820 9618 Chandigarh 96 60926 809 Chhattisgarh 4784 979711 13478 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 25 10557 4 Delhi 743 1409325 25015 Goa 1848 163771 3097 Gujarat 931 813238 10073 Haryana 939 758790 9550 Himachal Pradesh 1247 198888 3491 Jammu and Kashmir 3002 311334 4357 Jharkhand 411 340798 5119 Karnataka 36760 2798703 35835 Kerala 115327 2935423 14586 Ladakh 110 19879 206 Lakshadweep 161 9803 49 Madhya Pradesh 415 780735 9025 Maharashtra 119442 5912479 125878 Manipur 7235 69224 1272 Meghalaya 4365 49307 908 Mizoram 4455 19618 110 Nagaland 971 24498 507 Odisha 22690 912463 4599 Puducherry 1505 115702 1769 Punjab 1583 579829 16186 Rajasthan 702 943479 8945 Sikkim 2267 19725 315 Tamil Nadu 32307 2453061 33418 Telangana 10316 617638 3729 Tripura 4100 65934 715 Uttarakhand 1094 332746 7339 Uttar Pradesh 1594 1683058 22698 West Bengal 14901 1479312 17916 Total# 450899 30014713 408764

