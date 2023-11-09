India files appeal against death sentence awarded to 8 Navy veterans by Qatar court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed the submission of an appeal in response to the death sentences handed to eight Indians by a Qatari court last month. On November 7, the Indian embassy in Doha secured additional consular access to the detainees, as announced by the MEA.

"Qatar has a court of first instance that gave the judgment on eight Indian employees. The judgment is confidential and has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in this regard. We are also in touch with Qatari authorities," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

India secures second consular access

India has obtained second consular access to the eight Navy veterans who were handed death sentences by a Qatari court on October 26. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi confirmed this during the weekly ministry briefing, stating that India remains in contact with Qatari authorities on the matter.

Bagchi revealed that the initial judgment, delivered by a Qatari first-instance court, is confidential but has been shared with the legal team. An appeal has been filed in response to the verdict, and ongoing communication is maintained with Qatari authorities. Minister S. Jaishankar has also engaged with the family members of the detained individuals, assuring continued legal support.

The eight Navy veterans, identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh—all former Indian Navy personnel—were sentenced to death on undisclosed charges.

The timeline of events leading to this development includes the arrest of the eight men in August 2022, the granting of consular access in October 2022, multiple unsuccessful bail pleas, the closure of Dahra Global operations in May 2023, the end of solitary confinement in August 2023, and the recent court decision on October 26. The second consular access on November 7 is a crucial step in India's ongoing efforts to address this sensitive issue and provide support to the affected Navy veterans.

