India examining authenticity of Afghan embassy's communication on closing down operations in Delhi: Sources

Amid reports of the Afghan embassy shutting down in New Delhi soon, Indian authorities are currently examining the authenticity of a purported communication by the embassy on closing down operations, sources told news agency India TV.

The sources said that the Afghan embassy purportedly issued a communication to authorities over the issue and the authenticity of the contents is being examined.

"The authenticity of the communication and its contents are being examined. This is in the context of the Ambassador being out of India for the past many months, steady departure of diplomats to third countries reportedly after receiving asylum as well as reports of infighting amongst Embassy personnel," said the sources.

Is the embassy shutting down operations?

The embassy reportedly sent a communication to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on its decision to shut operations in a couple of days. The embassy has been headed by Ambassador Farid Mamundzay by the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government and he has been operating as Afghan envoy even after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Mamundzay is currently residing in London after Ghani's government at the hands of the Taliban amid the US pullout. The embassy witnessed a power struggle as the Taliban government reportedly appointed a charge d'affaires for New Delhi to replace Mamundzay.

Confusion ensued after Qadir Shah, who was working as a trade councillor at the embassy in New Delhi since 2020, told MEA that he was appointed as charge d'affaires of the government by the Taliban government in April. However, the embassy denied any change of leadership.

In August, Mamundzay said that he is not missing and was away from the country for "personal and family reasons". He also said that the embassy was functioning its routine work normally and that he has diligently addressed several matters to ensure that the mission’s objectives are met efficiently.

It is worth mentioning that since the change of power in Afghanistan, India has not yet recognised the Taliban government and has repeatedly called for the formation of an inclusive government in Kabul, while insisting that Afghanistan must not be used for any terrorist activities against India or any country.

