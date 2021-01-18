India's Covid-19 tally show downward trend with about 13,000 new cases, 145 deaths in a day

India on Monday witnessed a drop in the fresh cases of coronavirus with 13,788 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. With this, the number of active cases reached 2,08,012 while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 1,05,71,773.
Meanwhile, the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients has also crossed 1.02-mark with 14,457 discharges in a day. The total number of recovered patients now stands 1,02,11,342.
As many as 145 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's coronavirus death toll to 1,52,419.
Here is the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|25
|4896
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1896
|876949
|7140
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|58
|16697
|56
|4
|Assam
|2919
|212839
|1073
|5
|Bihar
|3822
|252331
|1457
|6
|Chandigarh
|229
|19978
|330
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6832
|283111
|3558
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|11
|3377
|2
|9
|Delhi
|2544
|619139
|10746
|10
|Goa
|878
|50771
|756
|11
|Gujarat
|6400
|245107
|4365
|12
|Haryana
|2094
|261230
|2985
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|697
|55280
|966
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1224
|120198
|1921
|15
|Jharkhand
|1225
|115411
|1050
|16
|Karnataka
|8599
|911232
|12166
|17
|Kerala
|69209
|775176
|3463
|18
|Ladakh
|91
|9437
|128
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|6399
|241426
|3753
|20
|Maharashtra
|53852
|1886469
|50438
|21
|Manipur
|343
|28147
|366
|22
|Meghalaya
|148
|13412
|144
|23
|Mizoram
|79
|4235
|9
|24
|Nagaland
|116
|11854
|88
|25
|Odisha
|1864
|329546
|1900
|26
|Puducherry
|284
|37720
|642
|27
|Punjab
|2617
|162484
|5504
|28
|Rajasthan
|5050
|307384
|2747
|29
|Sikkim
|161
|5747
|130
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|5940
|812568
|12264
|31
|Telengana
|4049
|286244
|1579
|32
|Tripura
|39
|32902
|391
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2354
|90838
|1611
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|8881
|579071
|8576
|35
|West Bengal
|7083
|548136
|10053
|Total#
|208012
|10211342
|152419