India's Covid-19 tally show downward trend with about 13,000 new cases, 145 deaths in a day

Image Source : PTI India's Covid-19 tally show downward trend with about 13,000 new cases

India on Monday witnessed a drop in the fresh cases of coronavirus with 13,788 cases reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry bulletin. With this, the number of active cases reached 2,08,012 while the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 1,05,71,773.

Meanwhile, the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients has also crossed 1.02-mark with 14,457 discharges in a day. The total number of recovered patients now stands 1,02,11,342.

As many as 145 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India's coronavirus death toll to 1,52,419.

Here is the state-wise list of Coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 4896 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1896 876949 7140 3 Arunachal Pradesh 58 16697 56 4 Assam 2919 212839 1073 5 Bihar 3822 252331 1457 6 Chandigarh 229 19978 330 7 Chhattisgarh 6832 283111 3558 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 11 3377 2 9 Delhi 2544 619139 10746 10 Goa 878 50771 756 11 Gujarat 6400 245107 4365 12 Haryana 2094 261230 2985 13 Himachal Pradesh 697 55280 966 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1224 120198 1921 15 Jharkhand 1225 115411 1050 16 Karnataka 8599 911232 12166 17 Kerala 69209 775176 3463 18 Ladakh 91 9437 128 19 Madhya Pradesh 6399 241426 3753 20 Maharashtra 53852 1886469 50438 21 Manipur 343 28147 366 22 Meghalaya 148 13412 144 23 Mizoram 79 4235 9 24 Nagaland 116 11854 88 25 Odisha 1864 329546 1900 26 Puducherry 284 37720 642 27 Punjab 2617 162484 5504 28 Rajasthan 5050 307384 2747 29 Sikkim 161 5747 130 30 Tamil Nadu 5940 812568 12264 31 Telengana 4049 286244 1579 32 Tripura 39 32902 391 33 Uttarakhand 2354 90838 1611 34 Uttar Pradesh 8881 579071 8576 35 West Bengal 7083 548136 10053 Total# 208012 10211342 152419

Latest India News