Image Source : AP India records 1,26,789 new COVID cases in 24 hours, biggest spike ever

India on Thursday recorded a massive surge of 126,315 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge, taking the caseload to 1,29,28,574. The country also recorded 685 related deaths. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 166,892.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra recorded a new high of 59,907 new infections, while Chhattisgarh’s count went past the 10,000-mark for the first time. Delhi too recorded this year's biggest single-day rise of 5,506 cases.

Active cases have crossed the 900,000-mark and now stand at 910,319 and 1,18,51,393 people have recovered from the virus. India is now the 4th-worst-hit country in terms of active cases.

As many as 59,258 people were discharged or recovered from the disease during the same period.

The previous high was recorded on Wednesday when the country reported 1,15,736 fresh COVID positive cases in a single day. This is the third day when India reported more than 1 lakh cases in a single day.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 12,37,781 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday. With this, the total samples tested in the country reached 25,26,77,379.

As many as 9,01,98,673 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country so far.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,173,261), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (910,943), and Tamil Nadu (907,124).

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern temporarily suspended the entry for all travellers, including its citizens, from India for about two weeks from April 11 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country.

The ban will begin on Sunday and will remain in place until April 28, she said.

