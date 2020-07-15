Image Source : PTI Close to 30,000 fresh cases push India's COVID-19 case tally to 9.36 lakh; death toll crosses 24,000

India has registered close to 30,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 9.36 lakh. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there have been 29,429 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours while the death toll has notched up to 24,309.

The figures indicate that India's COVID-19 recovery rate has now notched up to 63.24 per cent.

This has been given a boost by the increasingly brighter looking situation in the national capital. New Delhi currently has under 19,000 COVID-19 cases which is a vast improvement from a month ago when the situation was looking grim.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured Deaths Total Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 57 109 0 166 Andhra Pradesh 14274 16464 365 31103 Arunachal Pradesh 240 145 2 387 Assam 5876 10894 36 16806 Bihar 5482 12317 160 17959 Chandigarh 157 423 8 588 Chhattisgarh 996 3202 19 4217 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 226 268 1 495 Delhi 19017 91312 3411 113740 Goa 1026 1540 17 2583 Gujarat 10897 29770 2055 42722 Haryana 4984 16602 308 21894 Himachal Pradesh 292 940 11 1243 Jammu and Kashmir 4545 6095 187 10827 Jharkhand 1514 2351 33 3898 Karnataka 24576 16248 757 41581 Kerala 4032 4257 33 8322 Ladakh 146 946 1 1093 Madhya Pradesh 4336 13208 663 18207 Maharashtra 105935 144507 10482 260924 Manipur 656 970 0 1626 Meghalaya 250 66 2 318 Mizoram 82 151 0 233 Nagaland 505 340 0 845 Odisha 4412 9255 70 13737 Puducherry 665 785 18 1468 Punjab 2388 5586 204 8178 Rajasthan 5781 18630 525 24936 Sikkim 106 86 0 192 Tamil Nadu 48199 92567 2032 142798 Telangana 12177 23679 365 36221 Tripura 603 1475 2 2080 Uttarakhand 703 2856 49 3608 Uttar Pradesh 12972 24203 955 38130 West Bengal 11279 19213 956 31448 Cases being reassigned to states 2179 2179 Total 311565 571460 23727 906752

