Fake news bust: Pink structures near LAC visible in Satellite images have been erected by India, not China

Chinese soldiers are in retreat from the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. But at the same time, China's propaganda machinery is in full swing. Some images have been made viral and claims have been made that Chinese forces are still camping near the location of the scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15. Those making these images viral and making false claims have an influence of Chinese propaganda machinery on them.

The images have been widely circulated and are even being used to undermine Indian Army's effective attempts to thwart Chinese activities. A particular image in circulation is being shown as a 'proof' that Chinese forces have not retreated and even have erected tents. The pink structures in this satellite image are being called Chinese tents.

However, these tents or rather temporary bunkers have actually been erected by Indian Army.

After the scuffle on June 15, Indian Army moved swiftly to make temporary bunkers in the area between June 16 and June 22. This work was undertaken on war footing.

The temporary bunkers are within Indian border. Hence, there is no need to demolish them. After the violent brawl on June 15, China erected several tents in the area but India responded by constructing these temporary bunkers.

These bunkers serve dual purpose. The bunkers offer protection to our soldiers who patrol the area and they also give them a safe place to rest. Also, these bunkers prevent any Chinese activity in the area.

