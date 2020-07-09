India, China complete disengagement at Patrolling Point 17 in Hot Springs

Image Source : AP/FILE Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17

The disengagement process between armies of India and China at three friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh has been completed as on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. The Chinese troops moved back by around 2 kilometres in the Hot Springs area. Disengagement between India and China completed at Patrolling Point 17 in Hot Springs. With this, disengagement complete at PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. Chinese Army thinning out in Finger area, Indian Army sources said.

The Chinese troops moved back under the mutual disengagement agreement by two kilometres from the friction points at the PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17 and PP-17A areas. The Indian Army has also moved back from these areas by almost equal distance from areas which were its patrolling points till May first week when the Chinese started building up along the LAC.

The development comes after India's National Security Adviser(NSA) had a two-hour long meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in which both sides actively looked to disengage in a phased manner after Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers died fighting the PLA forces.

They re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Although the Chinese army had suffered casualties as well but the Chinese foreign ministry hasn't released the casualty figures even though China's state-run Global Times had reported on the PLA suffering casualties.

