Image Source : INDIA TV India-China commander level talks on Chinese side of LAC to begin at 11 am

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will indulge in another round of army commander level talks at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC. The talks are expected to begin at 11 am today. Indian Army sources have claimed that the focus from the Indian side will be on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area.

The talks have been ongoing between the two militaries in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash which left both sides with casualties. Both the armies have since had a massive build-up at the LAC and have practically been looking eye to eye.

After several rounds of talks at several levels, disengagement was agreed upon by both sides in some of the areas.

The Finger area still remains a flashpoint and to avoid any future incidents, the Indian Army will be focusing on complete disengagement in the Figer region.

India has retaliated against China economically as well by banning over 100 Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat.

China has found itself cornered in the world with several countries including the US questioning China's intentions. US President Donald Trump has already announced that he will ban TikTok in USA because of user privacy and data security reasons.

The world is also questioning China on the matter of the spread of coronavirus which has infected about 17 million people world wide.

