  • Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in Guna distict of Madhya Pradesh early on Saturday
  • SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud to hear plea against Gyanvapi Mosque survey
  • India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect citing food security factor

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on basis of permission granted by Govt of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their govts.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2022 9:44 IST
India bans wheat exports with immediate effect citing food security factor.

Highlights

  • Central Government bans wheat exports with immediate effect
  • It's done to manage overall food security of India & to support needs of neighbouring countries
  • Meanwhile, DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to the official notification.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13 (Friday).

"The export policy of wheat … is prohibited with immediate effect…," the DGFT said.

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

Easing of export conditions for onion seeds:

In a separate notification, the DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds.

"The export policy of onion seeds has been put under the restricted category, with immediate fact," it said.

The export of onion seeds was earlier prohibited.

(With agencies inputs)

