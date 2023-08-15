Independence Day: PM Modi hails Supreme Court's regional languages initiative, CJI responds with folded hands

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), CJI DY Chandrachud (R)

During his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Supreme Court for translating the key portions of its rulings into regional languages, emphasising the value of regional languages. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud who was among the guests at the Independence Day event acknowledged the PM's remarks and responded with folded hands (namaste gesture).

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort the Prime Minister said, "I want to thank the Supreme Court for making the main points of its judgements available in one's mother tongue. The significance of regional languages is increasing." PM Modi's reference to the Supreme Court came up as he emphasised his government's focus on imparting education in regional languages.

SC's verdicts in several regional languages

As part of Republic Day and its foundation day celebrations this year, the apex court has uploaded about 9,423 of its verdicts in regional languages. According to CJI Chandrachud, out of 9,423 judgments in regional languages, 8,977 of them have been translated into Hindi. In addition to Hindi, the Supreme Court website now offers verdicts in Gujarati, Oriya, Tamil, Punjabi, Khasi, Garo, Assamese, Nepali and Bengali.

During the Independence Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, CJI Chandrachud also mentioned about the Prime Minister's speech. "Today the PM in his Independence Day speech mentioned the efforts of the Supreme Court to translate the judgments in regional languages," he said.

PM asks people to guard against corruption

In his last Independence Day speech before the national elections in 2024, the Prime Minister called for promoting "suchita, pardarshita and nishpakshta" (probity, transparency and impartiality) in every sphere and warned people against dynastic parties who worked with the mantra of "by the family, of the family and for the family", in a clear re-election bid ahead of the polls.

