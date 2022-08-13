Independence Day 2022: Drones, kites, lone wolf. How Intelligence agencies have warned of big terror plot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security arrangements at Red Fort

Independence Day 2022: In view of 75th Independence Day, many intelligence agencies have given specific alerts to the police regarding attack on the Red Fort. The alerts this time are very credible, the security agencies said.

The agencies have briefed the police of all the states, especially the Delhi Police, that some IEDs have reached different parts of the country via drones from Pakistan. Not just this, sophisticated weapons like AK-47 have also been transported through Pakistan to some places in India via drones.

On this Independence Day, there are also inputs of lone wolf attack. Hence, the Delhi Police has tightened the security arrangements and have also instructed the security agencies for thorough screening and checking, including that of 'clutches'.

In a first of its kind, the security agencies have also given input on attacks through kites and hence asked for a complete ban on flying kites in the Red Fort area.

Owing to such threats, PM Modi is expected to deliver his speech from a bullet-resistant enclosure at the Red Fort. Overruling strong objections from his security detail, Modi had shunned the bullet-proof enclosure to connect directly with people during his maiden Independence Day speech as PM from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in 2014. He had decided to opt-out of the enclosure since then.

