Image Source : AP IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane; red alert issued for Pune

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall to occur in coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. As per IMD forecasts, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sidhudurg.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today," ANI quoted IMD has saying.

In its district-wise warning list, IMD has also issued a Red alert for Pune, while Satara, Raigad, Thane, Kolhapur are on Orange Alert.

Image Source : IMD District wise IMD warnings

