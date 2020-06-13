Image Source : AP IMD 'Red' Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in 3 states on June 13 and 14

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' warning to 3 states with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 13 (today) and June 14 (tomorrow). As per IMD, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Goa and Konkan regions will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

IMD has also forcasted that ODisha, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Andhra Pradesh will receive moderate to heavy rainfall duing the same time.

The forcast has been made in light of a low-pressure system that has formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest regions above Bay of Bengal.

Modified Forecast for today and tomoorow pic.twitter.com/RRJNhgrl5T — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 12, 2020

A media report quoting the weather department states that the low-pressure system would travel west-northwestwards over the next few days, making Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Uttarakhand experience lightning and thundershowers.

Dry weather is likely to continue in several parts of the country, including the possibility of heatwave conditions in Rajasthan from June 13 to 16.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage