IMD issues very dense fog warning for Delhi and Haryana, temperature to drop further

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather reports for the national capital and neighbouring state Haryana. It stated that very dense fog is expected in the national capital in the next five days, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around seven to eight degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 21.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the IMD.

Fog warning for Delhi, Haryana

The weather department has also issued a dense fog warning for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh during the late and early hours until December 31. In an advisory for dense fog, the department has asked drivers to use fog lights and travellers to stay updated on schedules of airlines, railways and state transport. "Exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation," the IMD said.

Reduced visibility also hit the railway services, with 22 Delhi-bound trains delayed on Thursday. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 82 per cent in Delhi, the IMD said.

9 flights diverted due to bad weather

On Wednesday, at least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather. An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted. At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital.

