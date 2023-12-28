North India wakes up to chilling morning as cold wave prevails in Delhi-NCR, nearby regions, IMD issues alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Cold wave: The north India did not see any respite from the chilling winter as the region woke up to yet another morning of cold wave on Thursday (December 28). Several states of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi witnessed dense fog this morning. However, due to light winds flowing, some areas of Delhi and Noida experienced a marginal relief from the dense foggy situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India during the next 3-4 days.

According to IMD, dense fog will prevail during night and morning hours in different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

IMD issues advisory

There is a possibility of very dense fog in Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya from December 28 i.e. from today till December 31. All these states witnessed reduced visibility due to dense fog this morning. The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of very dense fog (visibility 50 metres) at some places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh in the early hours of the morning.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to drive carefully and at low speed due to dense fog in these states.

Alert of severe winter in these states

The IMD said that during the last 24 hours, minimum temperatures of 7-10 degrees Celsius were recorded in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Minimum temperatures were recorded 2-3°C above normal in Punjab, Delhi, West Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh and many parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and Northeast India.

Weather prediction

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of rain in some states of the country on the occasion of New Year. Light rain may occur over northwest and central India from December 31 to January 2, 2024. Light to moderate rain is likely over South Tamil Nadu from December 30 2023 to January 2 2024.

Today's maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius. A red alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department today regarding dense fog. Red alert has been issued not only in Delhi but also in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh regarding fog. Yellow alert has been issued in Rajasthan. There is a Yellow alert of fog at many places tomorrow.

