IIT Guwahati: Student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

A first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati was discovered dead in his hostel room within the campus premises, prompting police investigation into the tragic incident. While initial police assessments lean towards suicide, the family of the deceased, hailing from Bihar’s Samastipur area, has raised allegations of ragging and murder, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

IIT Guwahati issued a statement expressing grief over the student's death. "It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on 10th April. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family. Keeping the privacy of the student and sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident," the statement read.

