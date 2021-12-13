Akhilesh would have jumped with joy had Jinnah's idol been unveiled: BJP's comeback at SP chief's Kashi remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, @SWATANTRABJP Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (Left) and BJP UP Chief Swantantra Dev Singh (Right)

BJP Uttar Pradesh Chief and MLA Swantra Dev Singh on Monday slammed former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav over his claim that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was approved when his government was in power.

Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA said, "Akhilesh Yadav is shocked to see such a grand event in Kashi."

Taking a dig at SP chief, he said, "Had Jinnah's idol was being unveiled, then he (Akhilesh) would have jumped with joy and distributed sweets from house to house."

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the project was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it.

He alleged that the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from PM's failure to double the income of farmers.

"All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled?"

"Just so that public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was Samajwadi Party's government's," Akhilesh told reporters.

"We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav ruled Uttar Pradesh (UP) from 2012 to 2017 and was succeeded by Yogi Adityanath.

The corridor has been built as a mega project and is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city -- which is also the PM's Lok Sabha constituency.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 13 comes ahead of the assembly polls in UP early next year.

The corridor project is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the SP locked in a fierce contest.

