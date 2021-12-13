Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'If Aurangzeb approaches Kashi, Shivaji also stands up', says PM | Top quotes

Highlights PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi today.

He thanked the laborers who completed the construction even during the pandemic.

He also spoke in the Bhojpuri language at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in UP's Varanasi. He performed various rituals and prayers and took a dip in the Ganga as he launched the project.

Here are some top quotes by the PM:

"I bow to all our shramik saathis (labourers) who worked to renovate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. They scripted success despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19" "If Aurangzeb comes here (Kashi), Shivaji also stands up. If any Salar Masood moves here, then brave warriors like Raja Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity" "The invaders attacked this city (Varanasi) and tried to destroy it. The history of Aurangzeb's atrocities, and his terror is proof of it. Aurangzeb is one who tried to change the civilization by the sword, who tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world" "The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence in its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India". "I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation & innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India"

He also spoke in the Bhojpuri language at the inaugural. Meanwhile, during the two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

Latest India News