'Maa ne bulaya bete ne nibhaya': PM Modi delivers what he promised to Kashi 

Kashi Vishawanath Corridor Inauguration: "Na main yahan aaya hoon, na laya gaya hoon...mujhe Maa Ganga ne bulaya hai (Neither I have come here nor have I been brought here, I have been called by Maa Ganga)," Narendra Modi had famously said when he came to Varanasi to file him nomination paper in April 2014. He then promised to transform Varanasi, many believed the BJP's prime ministerial candidate's words were mere poll promise. Six years later, PM Modi delivered on his promise. AS IT HAPPENED

Dressed is saffron, PM offers surya namaskar in Ganga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Varanasi on Monday (December 13, 2021) to inaugurate the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. The redeveloped campus is spread over five lakh square feet. The previous temple premises was about 3,000 square feet in area.

Before the grand opening of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple. "Overwhelmed to reach Kashi," PM Modi said in a tweet after visiting the ancient temple. Chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Har Har Mahadev' reverberated as PM's convoy travelled through the narrow bylanes of Varanasi.

PM Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath then travelled in a double-decker boat to Lalita Ghat from Khirkiya Ghat to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple. Dressed in saffron with rudraksha mala around his neck, PM Modi offered surya namaskar standing knee-deep in Ganga. He collected 'Ganga jal' to offer at the revamped Kashi Vishwanath temple.

