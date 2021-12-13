Showering petals, sharing lunch: How PM honoured construction workers of Kashi corridor project | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Having lunch, showering flower petals: How PM honoured project's construction workers | WATCH

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday honoured the construction workers of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor project in Varanasi by showering flower petals on them.

Lauding their efforts, PM Modi went amid dozens of workers seated in the redeveloped temple premises. The prime minister showered several baskets of flowers on them. PM Modi also took photographs with the construction workers of the project, which considered to be one of his dream projects.

Following his speech, PM Modi also had his lunch alongside the construction workers.

The corridor will enable easy movement of devotees from Varanasi's several ghats to the iconic Vishwanath Temple. Built at a cost of Rs 339 crore, the first phase of the project is spread over a sprawling five lakh square feet.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, more than 40 ancient temples were rediscovered during the work on the project. They were restored while ensuring there is no change in the original structure.

