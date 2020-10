Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IAF chopper makes precautionary landing in UP's Saharanpur

An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force made a precautionary landing in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. According to the details, the landing was made during a routine training sortie.

The landing was made in the rural areas of Saharanpur district of the state, the Indian Air Force said.

Details to follow...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage