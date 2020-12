Image Source : FILE Hyderabad: 8 injured in fire accident in chemical factory (Representational Image)

Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, on Saturday. The blaze was almost brought under control and efforts to fully douse the fire were on, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, they said, adding further details would be known after the fire-fighting operation is over.

Television footage showed fire and smoke emanating from the scene soon after the incident.

