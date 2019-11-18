Monday, November 18, 2019
     
  4. HRD Ministry appoints committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of JNU

The varsity's students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2019 11:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

The HRD Ministry on Monday appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), officials said.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry's committee on JNU will initiate dialogues with students and administration as well as submit recommendations on resolution of all issues, they said.

The varsity's students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

