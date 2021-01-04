Image Source : PTI Hopeful of positive outcome, says Narendra Tomar ahead of crucial talks with farmer unions

Ahead of the crucial seventh round of talks with protesting farmer unions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has exuded confidence of achieving a breakthrough. Tomat told newa agency ANI that the government expects a solution during today's discussion on the three farm laws.

Tomar said that the government discuss 'all possible options' with the farmers to find a middle path to resolve the crisis.

"I am hopeful that we will find a positive solution today. We will discuss all issues in the meeting," Tomar said.

Earlier on Sunday, Tomar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the government strategy to resolve the crisis. Singh, who served as agriculture minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, has emerged as a key troubleshooter and is working mostly behind the scenes on this issue.

Protesting farmers who have been camping at Delhi borders for the last 40 days braving bone-chilling cold and now rains have threatened to intensify their protest if their two major demands -- repeal of the three new farm laws and legal backing for the MSP are not accepted in today's meeting.

After five rounds of inconclusive talks, the government and 40 farmer unions reached some common ground during the sixth round of negotiations on December 30 to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning.

The two sides, however, remained deadlocked over the issues of the repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month demanding repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms and aimed at increasing farmers' income, but protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporates. The government has maintained these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out repealing the laws.

While several opposition parties and people from other walks of life have come out in support of the farmers, some farmer groups have also met Agriculture Minister Tomar over the last few weeks to extend their support for the three laws.

