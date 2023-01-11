Himachal Pradesh weather updates: Snowfall in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti to continue for next three-days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Women collect drinking water in snow-covered Rasheel village after fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district on January 11.

Himachal Pradesh weather updates : Snowfall in some areas in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur will continue for the next three days, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (January 11).

"Snowfall in some areas in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur will continue for three days. Moderate snowfall in upper reaches while light to moderate rainfall/snowfall in other areas. Shimla to get light rainfall and there's less probability of snowfall," said S Paul, IMD Shimla official.

Earlier on January 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a fresh western disturbance and snowfall between January 7 and 10, tourists and locals are waiting for heavy snowfall in Shimla's Kufri hills with bated breath. People involved in the travel and tourism business are also awaiting for fresh snowfall which will boost tourist inflow into the hills.

"We have heard that it snows in January. I hope that we get to see fresh snowfall here. We expect a fresh snowfall in one or two days. We will leave for our home only after enjoying fresh snowfall," said a tourist from Gujarat.

Tourists enjoyment amid heavy snowfall :

Some of the tourists have extended their stay in the hope of enjoying a fresh snowfall in Kufri.

"We came from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. We haven't experienced fresh snowfall yet. We will wait even if we have to stay here for another five to six days," said another tourist.

Tourists said that the hills are fascinating and expressed the wish to explore other parts of the hill state. Earlier on January 4, the steady dip in mercury levels in large parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Narkanda, Kufri and Chamba, prompted several locals to go under several layers of woollens while many huddled around bonfires as the intense cold wave continued sweeping through the hill-state.Most parts of the hill state recorded sub-zero temperatures on January 4.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh witnesses highest ever arrival of tourists amid snowfall | DETAILS

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: Police rescues tourists stranded in over 400 vehicles in Atal Tunnel

Latest India News