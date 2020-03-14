Himachal Pradesh closes all schools, colleges, Anganwadi centers till March 31 due to coronavirus threat

Himachal Pradesh closes all educational institutions till March 31 (Representational image)

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Saturday announced that all government, private colleges and schools, Anganwadi centers and play-way schools in the state will remain closed till March 31, due to Coronavirus crisis. Educational institutes in other including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Rajasthan have already been shut down amid COVID 19 threat in the country.

So far, total confirmed COVID 19 in the country remain around 83 while two people -- one in Kalaburagi and another in Delhi -- has passed away.

State administration meanwhile have advised people not to venture into mass public gatherings, avoiding marriage ceremonies, in order to contain COVID 19 cases.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

