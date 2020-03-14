Newborn in London tests coronavirus positive, becomes world's youngest COVID-19 victim

Image Source : PTI New born in London tests coronavirus positive, becomes world's youngest COVID-19 victim

A newborn in London has become the youngest victim of coronavirus pendamic that has spread around 120 countries in the world infecting more than 140,000 people. According to reports, the mother of the newborn rushed to the North Middlesex University Hospital days before giving birth over fears she had contracted pneumonia.

Her coronavirus test came back positive only after she had given birth; her baby was tested minutes later.

They are being treated at separate hospitals as health care professionals investigate whether the baby contracted the illness while in the womb or after birth.

The baby remains at the hospital while the mother has been moved to a specialist infections hospital.

Earlier last month, another infected mother in China gave birth to a baby who was also confirmed to be infected with the virus, according to British media reports.

London's cases are steadily rising, with 136 people being treated for the killer bug in the capital.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global pandemic as more than 140,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus across 114 countries.

More than 5,000 people have died - around 3,000 of them in China - after contracting COVID-19 across the globe.

(With ANI inputs)

