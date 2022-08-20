Himachal Pradesh: BJP president Nadda addresses 2 public rallies in Sirmour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) BJP National President JP Nadda during the Tiranga Yatra under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Meerut.

BJP president J P Nadda addressed two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday. Nadda addressed his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib at around 11.15 am. Subsequently, he addressed the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm.



Nadda also visited Nahan Medical College in the evening.

