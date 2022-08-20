Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
Himachal Pradesh: BJP president Nadda addresses 2 public rallies in Sirmour

BJP President also addressed the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Shimla Published on: August 20, 2022 9:05 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) BJP National President JP Nadda during the Tiranga Yatra under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Meerut.

BJP president J P Nadda addressed two public meetings in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour district on Saturday. Nadda addressed his first public meeting -- 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh' -- at municipal council ground in Paonta Sahib at around 11.15 am. Subsequently, he addressed the second public meeting at Chogan Maidan in Nahan at around 2.30 pm.

 
Nadda also visited Nahan Medical College in the evening. 

