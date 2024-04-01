Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren withdraws plea from Supreme Court against HC order | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren decided to withdraw his plea from the Supreme Court on Monday. His plea challenged a previous high court order that denied him permission to participate in the state assembly's budget session. Soren withdrew the plea as the assembly session had concluded, rendering the matter moot. However, his counsel, senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, requested the court to keep the legal question open for future consideration.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Vishwanathan agreed to keep the questions of law open over the issues raised. The court allowed Soren to withdraw his plea challenging the Jharkhand HC order for letting him attend assembly sessions.

Soren's plea was quashed by Jharkhand HC

Earlier on February 28, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Soren's petition. Soren approached the Supreme Court against a High Court order. Earlier, the Special Court in Ranchi dismissed his petition on February 22.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He tendered his resignation as CM to the Jharkhand Governor following his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Case against Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate reported that it had seized over Rs 36 lakh in cash from the possession of the JMM leader, along with documents related to an investigation into the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land. According to the agency, the former CM allegedly acquired land parcels totalling 8.5 acres using criminal proceeds.

During a raid conducted on April 13, 2023, the ED uncovered property-related records and registers in the possession of Revenue Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad. It was alleged that Bhanu Pratap Prasad and others were part of a large syndicate engaged in corrupt practices of forcefully acquiring properties or using false deeds.

It should be mentioned here that the investigation focuses on the proceeds of crime generated through forging official records, including fake sellers and purchasers, to acquire valuable land parcels worth crores of rupees.

