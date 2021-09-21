Army Helicopter crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Helicopter crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Two pilots were injured when an Army helicopter crash-landed in a dense forested area in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.

"Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, Indian Army's Cheetah helicopter crash- landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in the district," a Jammu-based defence spokesman said.

He said that two pilots were injured in the incident and they were evacuated to a hospital.

"Further update follows," the spokesman said.

The incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, officials said, adding the chopper belonged to the Army Aviation Corps.

DIG Udhampur Reasi Range Suleman Chowdery said, "We got information and have dispatched Police team towards the Shiv Garh Dhar."

This is a developing story.

Further details awaited

