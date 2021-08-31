Heavy downpour in parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD further predicts high intensity rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A biker wades through the waterlogged Ring Road during heavy rain near ITO

Heavy rains lashed several parts of New Delhi today. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," tweeted IMD this morning.

The most recent prediction by IMD says, "Thunderstorm with moderate rain over entire Delhi and heavy intensity rain at isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida".

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place, Akshardham, Golf Club Road and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

The Met Department had forecast a cloudy sky with light rain in some parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day on Monday. On Sunday, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad received light to moderate rainfall, a much needed respite from the warm weather and high humidity.

The maximum temperature on Sunday in Delhi was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

The IMD's data showed that no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at any city base station, including Safdarjung and Palam on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

