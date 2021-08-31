Supertech's twin 40-floor towers to be demolished, rules Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supertech's twin 40-floor towers to be demolished: Supreme Court

Supertech twin towers news: In a huge setback for Supertech builders, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of its two 40-floor towers in a housing project in Noida. A two-member bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah said that the towers were constructed following a 'collusion' between the officials of the Noida authority and Supertech.

The apex court, while upholding the Allahabad High Court's decision, said that illegal buildings must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost.

On August 4, the Supreme court had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas moved by homebuyers while reprimanding Noida authority saying it is reeking with corruption and had connived with the builder over not providing the sanctioned plan to the homebuyers of Supertech’s Emerald Court project.

The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, 633 flats were booked initially.

Realty firm Supertech Ltd had defended the construction of twin towers and claimed no illegality.

On April 11, 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers. Supertech had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Supertech hasn’t 'handed over' 200 flats, no Occupancy Certificate obtained: Homebuyers

Latest India News