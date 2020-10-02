Image Source : INDIA TV Hathras gangrape: High-voltage face off between TMC delegation, police near victim's house | LIVE

The alleged rape, murder and hurried cremation of a 20-year-old Dalit woman has triggered anger across India. With the Uttar Pradesh police in the eye of the storm yet again, judiciary has also stepped in as a nationwide outrage continues against the brutal crime, pointing fingers at the state of law in Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday cited a report aired on Aaj Ki Baat, an India TV programme anchored by Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, and issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over forcible cremation of the rape victim and other issues.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, TMC​: Derek O'Brien was pushed to the ground, maybe he is injured too. He was attacked. How can they do it?

NCP leader Supriya Sule: I think UP government wants to hide something. What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something.

A TMC delegation, including Derek O'Brien, stopped at Hathras border. They were on their way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: The Hathras incident is very painful & the government's conduct with the victim's family is not right. We are living in democracy & people in power must not forget that they are not owners but 'sevaks' of this country.

India TV Impact: Allahabad HC takes suo motu cognizance

A bench of justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh issued summons to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary, director general of police and additional director general of police, asking them to be present before the court on October 12 to explain the case. The bench also ordered the Hathras district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to appear before it. The bench asked all officials to come prepared with all the relevant material and documents to apprise the court of their versions of the incident. Upset over the police cremating the teen’s body overnight allegedly forcibly in Hathras without her parent’s consent, the bench also asked officials to apprise the bench of the latest status of the probe into the alleged gang-rape and murder case. The bench also asked the late teen’s parent to come to the court to apprise it of their version of the incident and ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for their travel to the court.

"In this very context we may also refer to an electronic media programme shown on India TV channel by the name "Aaj Ki Baat" where the anchor Shri Rajat Sharma dwelled on the issue of alleged forcible cremation of the deceased victim at length and in the said programme videos which were recorded on the spot at the time the deceased victim's body arrived in the village and her cremation indicating the forcible cremation without the family members being allowed to participate, that too, in the midst of the night contrary to the religious practices followed by the family, have been shown. The family members were shown as stating that cremation is not carried out after sunset and before day break and that the body of the deceased should be taken to their home, but this was not done."

Hathras woman not raped, says UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh police has said that the forensic report revealed that the Hathras woman who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital was not raped. Citing a forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the cause of her death is an injury on the neck and trauma resulting due to it.

"The report of the FSL has come. It says clearly that samples did not have sperm. It makes clear that there was no rape or gang rape. Even the woman in her statement to police did not mention about rape but talked about 'marpeet' (beating) only," he said.

Hathras DM threatens family

A shocking video has surfaced showing the District Magistrate (DM) PK Laxkar threatening the victim's family. ""Aap apni vishwasniyata khatam mat kariye... yeh media wale mei aapko batadu... aadhe aaj chale gaye... kal subah tak aadhe aur nikal jayenge... toh hum hi aapke saath khade hai. Ab aapki iccha hai aapko baar baar bayan badalna hai, nahi badalana hai," said Hathras DM.

Laxkar, however, refused to admit about his interactions. "I met with 6 family members of the victim yesterday (Wednesday) and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today (Thursday) to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," he said.

Their main point of apprehension is that the convicted must be punished and be hanged to death. I tried to allay their fears and told them that the matter would be tried in a fast track court, he further added.

