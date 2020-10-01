Hathras gangrape: SIT meets victim's family; Rahul, Priyanka also headed to the city

The gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has shook India, putting spotlight once again on the vulnerability of women in India. The case, involving brutal rape of the girl, has triggered protests throughout the country. More so, she was cremated in the dead of the night with family members alleging that they were forced by police to hurriedly conduct the last rites, sparking even more outrage. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will head to Hathras today to meet the victim's family.

Meanwhile, borders of Hathras have been sealed with the imposition of Section 144. "More than 5 people are not allowed to gather. We have no information about Priyanka Gandhi's visit. SIT will meet the victim's family members today, media will not be allowed," Hathras DM P Lakshkar said.

Recalling the horrors of the Nirbhaya case, the Dalit teen was allegedly sexually attacked by four men on September 14 and referred on Monday to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi with spinal injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday. The men alleged to be involved in the crime are under arrest and will now face charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

Doctors not confirming rape, says police

Hathras SP said that the medical report from Aligarh hospital mentioned injuries but doesn't confirm forced sexual intercourse. "They are waiting for report of Forensics. As of now, doctors say that they're not confirming rape, can give firm opinion only when they get FSL report," he said.

Meanwhile, a rerun of the Hathras rape case was witnessed in Balrampur where another Dalit woman was drugged and raped. She later succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital.

POLITICAL LEADERS REACT

Priyanka Gandhi

"Hathras-like horrific rape happened in Balrampur too. The girl was raped, her legs and back broken. Brutality with little girls in Azamgarh, Baghpat, Bulandshahr. Law is not run by marketing and speeches. CM is accountable. He must answer the people."

Rahul Gandhi

UP के जंगलराज में बेटियों पर ज़ुल्म और सरकार की सीनाज़ोरी जारी है।



कभी जीते-जी सम्मान नहीं दिया और अंतिम संस्कार की गरिमा भी छीन ली।



भाजपा का नारा ‘बेटी बचाओ’ नहीं, ‘तथ्य छुपाओ, सत्ता बचाओ’ है।#BalrampurHorror — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav

Randeep Singh Surjewala

"Is there law or has it died? Is the government of the Constitution or the criminals? When will this brutality stop?"

