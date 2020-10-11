Image Source : FILE CBI takes up investigation of Hathras death, registers case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday registered a case in connection with the Hathras death as it took over the investigation.

The Dalit woman had died of grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.

The probe agency has constituted a team for investigation. "The complainant had alleged that on 14.09.2020, the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been regsitered on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from Government of India," the CBI release read.

Earlier on Saturday, the central government had issued a notification for the CBI to take over probe into the case. Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests, they said.

