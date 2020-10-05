Hathras case: Police file 19 FIRs, claim pre-planned conspiracy to disturb communal harmony

Image Source : ANI Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, law and order

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed 19 FIRs in connection with the Hathras case. Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, law and order, claimed a pre-planned conspiracy to push the state into turmoil. The state police was facing a barrage of criticism from the opposition ranks over its handling of the case.

"Under a pre-planned conspiracy, few political workers were involved in disturbing law and order situation in Hathras. They even spread rumours to incite general public. We have registered cases under relevant sections against them," Kumar said.

He informed that police have listed sedition, conspiracy, and promoting religious hatred in the western Uttar Pradesh district.

"We have also registered case against few for trying to disturb communal harmony by circulating a viral audio related to inciting Hathras victim's family, pressuring them for making wrong statements and enticing them with Rs 50 lakh offer," the top cop said, adding that five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

The police's action comes a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the Hathras incident was being exploited by those who were upset at his government's performance in the country's most populous state. He even asked BJP workers to expose those who want to incite caste and communal riots.

“Those who do not like development, they want to incite caste and communal riots in the country and state and want to stop development,” Adityanath had said.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by four men at her village in Hathras district on September 14. She was left with serious injuries. The victim succumbed to injuries later.

The UP police have claimed that there was no rape and cited a forensic report to attest its version. However, the police's claim has been questioned by many including the opposition leaders who are accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of trying to cover up.

Meanwhile, the state police have also filed cases for violation of social distancing and other Covid safety rules a several opposition leaders visit the victim's home.

"Few people violated COVID-19 norms in Hathras and police had to retort to using force and take action against them. We have also taken action against those involved in inflammatory posts on social media related to Hathras case," Kumar told reporters.

