Haryana horror: Man's body found stuffed inside suitcase in Faridabad

In yet another bone-chilling murder incident, a body was found stuffed inside a suitcase on the roadside in Faridabad on Tuesday, police said. The police are yet to identify the body.

Information about a suspicious suitcase lying on the roadside of sector 28-29 bypasses was received at around 1 pm, they said. Upon inspecting the luggage, police found that the half-naked body of a man was wrapped in a polythene bag with his hands and legs tied with a plastic rope, they said.

The man seems to be around 28 to 30 years old, they said. No documents were found inside the suitcase for the man’s identification, a senior police officer, adding efforts are being made to identify him.

The Crime Branch team has started the investigation, the officer said. The body has been sent to the mortuary and an FIR has been registered in the matter at sector 31 police station, police said.

Just a few days ago, a missing 2-year-old girl's body was found in a bag, said a police official on Monday. The parents of the girl had filed a missing report at Surajpur police station on April 8. The girl went missing on April 7.

